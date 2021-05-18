Carlow and Kilkenny councillor pay bill set to increase by €328,000 if Cabinet agrees today

City and county councillors are in line for a 47% pay rise in six weeks’ time.

They’re set to be paid 25,000 euro a year from the 1st of July – compared to 17,000 at the moment.

Cabinet ministers are expected to approve of the increase when they meet this morning.

There are 41 councillors locally, 23 in Kilkenny and 18 in Carlow who between them will get one €1,025,000 annually, an increase of €300,000 on what’s paid out now.