Carlow and Kilkenny Fine Gael party representatives pay tribute to “one of the best statesmen we’ve ever had in this country” John Bruton

Former Taoiseach John Bruton has died.

The 76-year-old’s family has issued the following statement;

“It is with deep sadness we wish to announce the death of former Taoiseach John Bruton.

“He died peacefully in the Mater Private Hospital in Dublin, surrounded by his loving family, early this morning following a long illness.

“He was a good husband, a good father and a true patriot.

“We will miss him greatly.

“John is survived by his wife, Finola, son Matthew and daughters; Juliana, Emily and Mary-Elizabeth, grandchildren, sons-in-law, his brother, Richard and sister, Mary, nieces, nephews, many cousins and extended family.”

Local colleagues from the Fine Gael party have been remembering him on The KCLR Daily – including TD John Paul Phelan and former Senator Pat O’Neill.

