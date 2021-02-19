Carlow and Kilkenny students could be studying Mars findings following Mars Rover landing

School students across Carlow and Kilkenny could be studying new findings from Mars in a few years time.

That’s the hope of space journalist Leo Enright after the Mars Rover landed on the planet last night- ending its seven-month journey from Earth.

The Rover will now spend time collecting rocks from the surface of Mars, that will then be sent back to Earth within 12 or 14 years.

Leo has been telling KCLR’s The Way It Is what this means for local science enthusiasts.

Listen back to that chat with our Sue Nunn here: