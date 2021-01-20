Carlow and Kilkenny to feel the chill in the coming days

Recent days may have seen temperatures hit double figures locally, but the chill looks set to return.

Met Eireann has issued a Weather Advisory Alert for both Carlow and Kilkenny which is valid from today (Wednesday, January 20) to 11pm on Sunday, 24th January.

The forecast, which includes the whole country, is for colder temperatures with conditions becoming increasingly wintry for the rest of the week.

In particular, there’s a risk of frost and icy conditions, with falls of sleet or snow at times and lows of about -4 expected in parts.

Advice for road users is to take care on all routes.