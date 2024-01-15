Carlow and Kilkenny under status yellow low temperature ice warning

Care’s needed on all routes and pathways again this morning with a status yellow low temperature ice warning in place.

The notice covers the entire country until 11am.

You can expect difficult travelling conditions, with the cold snap set to last for the week.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says Carlow and Kilkenny should largely escape snow with the focus on that elsewhere, noting; “There will be some wintry showers in the north and the north west, falling as sleet and snow, especially snow on higher ground, but there is a risk of some snow falling at lower ground but it really won’t make it that far further south so it really is the north and north west that is at risk of seeing those wintry showers”.

He adds; “It’s going to be a very cold week so staying cold right up until Friday with hard frost at night time and low temperatures during the day, there’s a risk of more showers especially in the north and the north west with some wintry falls again but really a bitterly cold week with some very icy conditions”.

HSE

Meanwhile, the HSE has issued advice for the cold weather:

Accidents resulting from the cold and icy weather are leading to a further increase in attendance at Emergency Departments around the country, adding to pressure on the hospital system. The HSE is today reminding the public to consider all available care options, including injury units, their GP, and local pharmacy if they have an injury from a slip, trip, or fall. Injury units are designed to treat injuries that are unlikely to need hospital admission and are perfectly equipped to treat someone with a broken bone, dislocated limb, or sprain.

There are a number of preventative measures people can take to reduce the likelihood of them falling, such as ensuring they are wearing appropriate footwear, not looking at their phones while walking and waiting until a little later in the day when the ice may have thawed before going out.

According to Dr Colm Henry, HSE Chief Clinical Officer, “During the cold snap we are inevitably seeing more people in our EDs with injuries from slips, trips, and falls. We have and continue to put a huge focus on reducing wait times for our patients, as this has been shown time and time again to ensure better outcomes for the most ill and vulnerable people arriving into an ED. Part of this effort includes giving advice on the most appropriate care options for people, thus cutting down on their wait time and pressures on the EDs.

“In addition, we have introduced a number of measures to speed up hospital discharges and to avoid unnecessary admissions. This helps to free up capacity and reduce waiting times. The next few weeks will see very high pressure on health service capacity, but we are determined to do all we can to minimise waiting times because of these major patient safety considerations.”

Dr Gerry McCarthy, Clinical Lead, HSE National Clinical Programme for Emergency Medicine added, “I would like to remind people that there are other care options available to them, such as injury units and their local GP. With the expected peak in influenza activity due in the coming weeks and ED attendances up 2% since 2022 and up 10% from 2019, it is an extremely busy time in our hospitals and this will result in longer waiting times for those with less serious injuries. We of course want those who are seriously ill or injured and need to be in our EDs to go there, but if have an injury that you think may be less serious, take a minute to have a look for the nearest injury unit and check if your injury can be treated there. You will be treated more quickly.”

More minor injuries resulting from slips, trips, and falls such as bruises, sprains, and strains can often be treated at home, without the need to see a healthcare professional. We would urge the public to avail of health services such as the GP and injury units if they are concerned about an injury, or if the pain or swelling is getting worse.

Find information on when you should go to the ED

Treating strains and sprains

Uisce Éireann / Irish Water

Uisce Éireann (Irish Water) has a dedicated webpage at www.water.ie/winterproofing where customers can find advice and practical tips to prevent leaks, conserve water, and make the most of their heating systems during the colder months. Tips include:

Insulate water tanks and pipes : Exposed pipes and tanks are particularly vulnerable to freezing. Insulating them with lagging material can help prevent heat loss and keep pipes from freezing

: Exposed pipes and tanks are particularly vulnerable to freezing. Insulating them with lagging material can help prevent heat loss and keep pipes from freezing Service your boiler: A well-maintained boiler is essential for efficient heating and can help reduce energy bills. Uisce Éireann recommends having your boiler serviced regularly by an accredited plumber

A well-maintained boiler is essential for efficient heating and can help reduce energy bills. Uisce Éireann recommends having your boiler serviced regularly by an accredited plumber Fix dripping taps : We recommend you always fix any dripping taps but pay particular attention to external dripping taps in winter as water from them can freeze on the ground and can cause people to slip and injure themselves.

: We recommend you always fix any dripping taps but pay particular attention to external dripping taps in winter as water from them can freeze on the ground and can cause people to slip and injure themselves. Check your inside stop valve : The inside stop valve is the main isolation valve for your water supply. It’s important to make sure you can easily locate and operate the stop valve in case of a leak

: The inside stop valve is the main isolation valve for your water supply. It’s important to make sure you can easily locate and operate the stop valve in case of a leak Minimise draughts: Cold air from outside can cause pipes to freeze inside. Draught-proof your home by sealing gaps around windows and doors.

In addition to these measures, Uisce Éireann encourages both the public and businesses to take responsibility for their water usage and contribute to keeping demand at sustainable levels. Simple actions like checking your premises for leaks, reporting leaks in the public network, and being mindful of water use in businesses can make a big difference.

“It’s not only about saving money and preventing damages at home, but also about ensuring a sustainable water supply for everyone in our community,” Margaret added.

“We know that the demand for water tends to increase significantly during very cold weather, so by following these simple steps homeowners and businesses can really make a difference and help ensure the taps keep flowing for all.”

Visit website at www.water.ie/winterproofing, or follow Uisce Éireann on X, Instagram or Facebook for lots of useful water-saving tips. To report a leak or any issues with their water supply, customers can also get in touch with our customer care team 24/7 at 1800 278 278.