Carlow and Kilkenny’s missing persons to be remembered at national ceremony in Croke Park

Local names will be among the almost 900 missing people to be remembered at a ceremony in Croke Park today.

Today is the 10th annual National Missing Persons Day, but it’s the first in-person event since 2019.

Junior Justice Minister James Browne will host today’s ceremony and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris will be among the speakers.

It’s an opportunity for families and friends to remember their loved ones.

There are 836 long-term missing people in the Republic, and 61 in the North.