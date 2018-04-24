Carlow Arts Festival programme to launch today

Carlow Arts Festival will unveil its programme for this year’s event later today.

A range of activity’s set to unfold from June 6 to 10 & details will be announced at Tully’s Bar in Carlow Town at 4pm.

Festival Director Jo Mangan’s been telling KCLR News that excitement’s building ahead of the launch.

Members of Spraoi and Kilkenny-based artist Tom Campbell will be there to help with launching the line-up.