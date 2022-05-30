Carlow Arts Festival returns from June 9 with a packed programme of events

The first big cultural event of the summer is returning to Carlow this June.

The Carlow Arts festival makes a return on June 9th and will feature a host of live in-person events for all ages.

The festival will kick off next Thursday and run until Sunday the 12th of June.

Benjamin Perchet is the artistic director and he outlines what people can expect from this year’s event.

“Absolutely yes, after two years of limited live events, that at least one can say it’s a real joy for the whole team to come back together and welcome everyone from Carlow and beyond for four days of a lot of events from Thursday 9 June to Sunday 12 June,” said Benjamin.

“The events are presented outdoors, indoor, mainly around Carlow College grounds but also at Visual, around Potato Market, and there’s a lot”. he added.