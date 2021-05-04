Carlow Arts Festival unveils its 2021 programme

Carlow Arts Festival’s launched its 2021 programme.

Hot on the heels of the announcement of local events as part of Brightening Air (details of that here) and the Borris Festival of Writing and Ideas Spring Series (details here) local arts lovers now have more to celebrate.

What’s being labelled an ‘ambitious hybrid programme’ for which cutting edge technology collides with culture, the CAF events roll out from June 4th to 13th.

For full details click here and watch here: