Carlow bids to become Hallowe’en capital of the South East

Carlow’s bidding to become the Hallowe’en capital of the South East with a new festival set to be launched.

Scarefest will run between October 26 & November 4 with a number of spooky goings-on across the county.

Kevin Brady’s among the organisers – he’s been telling KCLR News that the focus will be on three key events: paranormal investigations in Duckett’s Grove, a public witch trial at Carlow Courthouse with a burning at the stake at Carlow Town Hall and a spectacular fire show.

Full details can be found here