Carlow bucks trend when it comes to property prices but Kilkenny is along the national norms

Carlow’s bucked the national trend when it comes to property prices but Kilkenny’s along the national norms.

That’s according to the latest MyHome.ie report in association with Davy which covers the first quarter of this year.

The median asking price for a home in Kilkenny is now €235,000, up by €10,000 compared to the same time last year.

Asking prices for a three-bed semi-detached house in the county fell by €5,000 over the quarter to €220,000 – this means that prices in the segment have risen by €22,500 compared to this time last year.

The asking price for a four-bed semi-detached house in Kilkenny fell by €7,500 over the quarter to €305,000, up by €30,000.

In Carlow, the median asking price is now €229,000 showing a jump of €12,000.

Asking prices for a three-bed semi-detached house rose by €5,000 over the quarter to €225,000, indicating a jump of €15,000.

The asking price for a four-bed semi-detached house rose by €1,000 over the quarter to €244,750, up by €19,750 compared to this time last year.

There were 131 properties for sale in Carlow and 271 in Kilkenny by the end of March, a decrease of 6% and 18% respectively over the quarter.

The average time for a property to go sale agreed in Kilkenny after being placed up for sale now stands at just over four months while it’s just over two an a half months in Carlow.

KCLR Live will be hearing from some of those who compiled the report on today’s (Monday) show between 10am and 12noon.