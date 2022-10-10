Carlow councillor Adrienne Wallace to call today on the county council to stream its meetings online

Carlow County Council could improve its transparency and accountability by steaming its meetings online.

That’s according to People Before Profit’s Adrienne Wallace who’s bringing a motion on the issue when the local authority meets later today.

An audit by the anti-corruption group Transparency International in recent years only marked Carlow ten out of thirty.

Cllr Wallace says steps needs to be taken to address that telling KCLR “Transparency International and they do kinda studies looking at various government bodies and they rated Carlow 26 out of 31 in terms of local authorities on our transparency index with an overall rating of 46% so you know we can see there’s room to be improved there”.