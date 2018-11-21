Carlow Councillor makes a stand in opposition to local authority budget

“We always get the short end of the straw in South County Carlow” so says Councilllor Andy Gladney.

His comments come after he, with fellow Sinn Fein representative John Cassin, decided to vote against the local authority Budget for 2019.

The meeting yesterday saw 16 councillors pass the provisions, including measures to curb the spread of vacant properties and a €10,000 cash boost for the county’s community games.

Councillor Gladney told KCLR News he is not ashamed to say he has voted against every budget since elected and he thinks people in South Carlow are not getting a fair deal when it comes to funding.