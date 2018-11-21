Carlow Councillor makes a stand in opposition to local authority budget
KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Carlow Councillor makes a stand in opposition to local authority budget

KCLR96FM News & Sport 1 hour ago
Less than a minute

“We always get the short end of the straw in South County Carlow” so says Councilllor Andy Gladney.

His comments come after he, with fellow Sinn Fein representative John Cassin, decided to vote against the local authority Budget for 2019.

The meeting yesterday saw 16 councillors pass the provisions, including measures to curb the spread of vacant properties and a €10,000 cash boost for the county’s community games.

Councillor Gladney told KCLR News he is not ashamed to say  he has voted against every budget since elected and he thinks people in South Carlow are not getting a fair deal when it comes to funding.

© Copyright 2018 CK Broadcasting Ltd · All Rights Reserved
Registered office: Leggettsrath Business Park, Carlow Road, Kilkenny, Ireland
Sites: kclr96fm.com ·
Close