Tullow first.

That’s the message from Cllr. William Paton who is highlighting a number of concerns.

It follows confirmation that a fourth building in the town is to be used to house those seeking International Protection.

The local councillor says he is completely opposed to the move to re-purpose a former business premises in the town and will seek to highlight the issue at next week’s council meeting.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth has told KCLR News; “The Department can only confirm use of a premises once a contract has been signed, and will, in the first instance, inform local public representatives and statutory agencies through its Community Engagement Team”.

You can listen back to Cllr Will Patton speaking on The KCLR Daily today