Carlow County Council to lay out its Climate Action Plan to local communities from today

Carlow County Council’s to lay out its Climate Action Plan to local communities from today.

Pre-draft public consultations are taking place in a number of areas this month in a bid to capture the views of residents.

These begin at the local authority’s offices in Carlow town today and again on Tuesday, 16th May.

You can also see the outline at McGrath Hall, Bagenalstown (Thursday, 4th May), the Community Hall in Borris (Thursday, 11th May), Tullow Parish Centre (Thursday, 18th May), The Core, Hacketstown (Tuesday, 23rd May) and Rathvilly Parish Office (Thursday, 25th May).

All of the above run from 7pm to 9pm.

There are also two online sessions from 10am to 12noon on Tuesday, 9th May and from 7pm to 9pm on Tuesday, 30th May.

Climate Change Coordinator for Carlow County Council, Jannette O’Brien, has been telling KCLR that they want to keep it simple for everyone; “If you’re not sure about climate change, if you’re concerned about climate change this is an open forum for everybody to come in and have a chat and contribute and what we’re hoping to do as well is take the whole science out of the conversation and have that conversation in a way that all of us can contribute to and understand together because I think climate change gets very sciencey”.