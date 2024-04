Carlow County Council’s agreed to purchase a marking machine.

At a recent Community Alert AGM in Palatine a presentation was made by a company who have the technology to print postal codes on a range of items.

If something that’s been marked is stolen and recovered it’s easier to trace who it belongs to and so return it.

Cllr Fergal Browne has been telling KCLR News’ Martin Quilty this will be a huge help – hear that here;