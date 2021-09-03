KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Carlow County Fire & Rescue Services warn of increase in road traffic collisions
They're asking all road users to take extra care
Carlow County Fire and Rescue Service is warning that there’s been an increase in the number of road traffic collisions locally.
The crew say they’ve attended more than double the number of such incidents in July & August this year, compared to the same period in 2020.
They’re calling on all road users to exert caution and to follow safety advice as follows: