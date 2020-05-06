Carlow developer warns cost of building will rise over pandemic

A local developer says the coronavirus pandemic will drive up of the cost of building.

The construction sector is due to go back to work in two weeks time as part of phase one of the roadmap to ease the Covid-19 restrictions.

But social distancing and hand hygiene guideline will still have to be followed on-site.

Carlow Builder Stephen Murphy told The Way it is on KCLR that it will affect the cost of all building work from here in.

“It’s going to slow everything down on site because we’ll be briefing our guys as to what we expect. We don’t want anybody to catch this virus. That’s essential. Our workers are most important”