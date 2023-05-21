Carlow Educate Together National School trialling ‘Bike Bus’ to school

Bike Week may be coming to a conclusion, but one Carlow Primary School is going to continue cycling, as they run a ‘Bike Bus’ to school tomorrow morning.

Carlow Educate Together National School are inviting their children and parents to cycle to school together through Carlow town, using protected cycle lanes and roads.

While Monday’s cycle is being treated as a trial, it is hoped that this sustainable, enviromentally-friendly way of travelling to school, will become a more regular occurence in the future.

Mark O’Brien is a teacher at Carlow Educate Together.

He says “we will be starting at one side of Carlow town and will collect children like a bus would except we will be cycling rather than using an actual vehicle and as we cycle children and their parents will join us along the way”.