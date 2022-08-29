Carlow Fire crew gearing up for World Rescue Challenge

The countdown’s on for the Carlow Fire and Rescue team heading to the World Rescue Challenge.

The competition takes place in Luxembourg from 7th to 11th of September.

288 participants in 72 teams face into five challenges across the four days.

Our local crew is among eight teams representing Ireland – they’re joined by Wicklow and Dublin in the Extrication and Trauma categories.

While Civil Defense and Meta MRT are only going to be part of the Trauma challenge.