Carlow Garda departs on 600km tandem cycle today

A Carlow Garda is undertaking an ambitious fundraiser.

Kieran Shields will be joined by teacher David O’Reilly when they begin their 600km cycle today.

The duo travel from Mayo to Dublin and back again and they’re doing it all on a single bicycle made for two.

The arduous journey is in aid of the Irish Red Cross, which Garda Shields says is a great cause.

He adds that they’re received incredible support, even from a few famous figures.

