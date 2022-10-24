Carlow Gardaí appeal for help in tracking down 40 year old man

Gardaí in Carlow are looking for help in tracing the whereabouts of 40 year old man.

Protr Morochow is missing from the Carlow Town area since Tuesday, 18th October 2022.

Protr is described as being approximately 5’4” with a slim build and brown hair.

It is not known what Protr was last wearing.



Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on (059) 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.