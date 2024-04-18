The decision to hold Leaving Certificate changes until 2025 have been described as a “fair” move.

Grades were artificially inflated by 7% after State exams resumed following the pandemic, and that’s set to be gradually reduced.

Education Minister Norma Foley says it will have dropped to around 5.5% by next year.

Gemma Lawlor, Guidance Counsellor at Tyndall College Carlow, says the Leaving Cert cycle lasts two years, and notice of changes is important; “Any changes to the Leaving Cert have to have a two-year lead-in so for example if a college wants to change the entry requirements say from a H5 to a H4 they have to give at least a two-year lead-in, so there’s a precedent in Ireland for that and I think it’s a fair precedent for students and for teachers to have a heads-up that there will be changes to the expectations for students and teachers in the Leaving Cert ’25”.