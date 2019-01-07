Carlow had the highest rate of compliance for the local property tax last year

The Government raised 482 million euro through the local property tax last year with on average 97 percent of eligible households paying up in 2018.

3.8 million euro was collected in Carlow where the highest compliance rate in the country was recorded at 99.6 percent.

In Kilkenny 97.3 percent paid up with 7.3 million euro collected.

Revenue says local property tax was deducted from the salaries or pensions of almost 88 thousand homeowners in 2018.

It’s also reminding people who haven’t already paid – that the deadline to pay in full is this Thursday.