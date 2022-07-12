Carlow hit 26 degrees on Monday while Kilkenny forecaster says Croke Park could see 29 degrees for Cats All Ireland final on Sunday

Carlow was among the warmest spots in the country on Monday.

The Phoenix park in Dublin recorded 27.7 degrees celsius – the highest temperature recorded so far this year.

The weather station at Oak Park in Carlow wasn’t far behind though with the mercury hitting 26.3 degrees on Monday.

It’s not likely to be surpassed on Tuesday with patchy rain and drizzle this morning and highs of 23 degrees later as it brightens up.

But it looks like there could be even hotter weather to come.

Niall Dollard of kilkennyweather.com has been outlining the weekend weather predictions.

He says the European forecasting model is suggesting that we could see 29 degrees in Croke park for the All Ireland hurling final between Kilkenny and Limerick on Sunday