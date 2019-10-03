Carlow homeowner confronts suspected burglar as Gardaí appeal for information

Gardaí in Carlow are investigating an unusual burglary that occurred on Tuesday of this week.

It happened at a house in Clayton Hall.

At around 3 o’clock on Tuesday afternoon, the woman who owned the house was doing some work in the back garden when she heard a loud bang.

Gardaí say when she went to investigate the cause of it, she found a woman in her front porch.

This woman then tried to get her to buy homewares that she was selling.

She declined and asked her to leave.

However, later she noticed that her spare car key was missing.

Thankfully, her car hadn’t been taken but it had been rifled through.

A woman matching the same description was later seen driving a brown Toyota Razz.

Gardaí in Carlow Town are appealing to anyone with information on the woman in question to contact them on 059 9136620.