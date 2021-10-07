KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Carlow Kilkenny FF Deputy calls for better communication around the Local Property Tax

She says several people have contacted her office seeking clarity

A local Dail Deputy has asked for better communication around the Local Property Tax.

Jennifer Murnane O’Connor raised the issue in the Dáil yesterday claiming she’s had several people contacting her office looking for clarity.

Addressing the Housing Minister the Fianna Fail TD said older people who don’t do their business online are finding it difficult.

