Carlow Kilkenny Gardai are warning drivers not to take drugs and drive this bank holiday weekend

Gardai are warning drivers not to take drugs and drive this bank holiday weekend.

It follows the news earlier this week that arrests for drug driving more doubled in the first half of this year.

Sergeant Gary Gordon is based in Kilkenny, he says drugs can stay in your system for up to a month:

“They’re coming back positive (readings), the majority is for cannabis because the THC will stay in your system for a long time” he said.

“It could be up to a month depending on your usage and the strength, somebody could have smoked a cannabis joint a month ago and might have smoked a couple of joints, that could still be in their system”.

“It tells us if its present “detection machine”, if the four drugs are present and if they are, they’re arrested and brought to the station”.