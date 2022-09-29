Carlow Kilkenny Gardai says those caught with fireworks will be prosecuted

Gardai are warning they will prosecute people caught with fireworks as we head towards Halloween.

It’s another month away still but people are being warned not to go looking for them, or take them if offered.

Fireworks are illegal in Ireland and cause distress to older people and animals while they also cause a huge drain on the resources of emergency services if they start fires or set off alarms.

Garda Niamh Doran says they can also be very dangerous – especially to children:

“We will confiscate them, they will be prosecuted, as innocent as it may be to children, they let them off in shops and they run, letterboxes and it can (be dangerous) and there’s no point in crying wolf then when your child ends up in A&E,” said Garda Doran.