Carlow Kilkenny Green TD says it’s “a matter for the incoming Taoiseach” whether or not he continues as Heritage Minister

Malcolm Noonan says he wants to continue as Minister for Heritage & Electoral Reform for the next two and a half years.

But he admits it’s at the discretion of the incoming Taoiseach.

A Cabinet reshuffle is expected when Leo Varadkar takes over the top job next month.

But it is thought that the Green Party’s personnell will remain in place.

The local Minister of State says he feels he’s done a lot of good work already in his portfolio and will continue to do so if given the chance

“That’s a matter for the incoming Taoiseach to decide and the party leaders will discuss that together. I feel satisifed that we’ve managed to do very well in terms of the National Parks & Wildlife Service and moving on the marine protection – the big areas of the portfolio. So that remains to be seen and whatever is there ahead of me over the next two years, I’ll embrace that gladly”