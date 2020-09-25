Carlow & Kilkenny marking national Make Way Day today

It’s National Make Way Day & you’re being asked to make a concerted effort to consider others around you.

Especially those with mobility issues who may require extra space on local streets and to do your bit to ensure the proper use of designated parking.

A campaign got underway at 7 o’clock this morning & will continue nationwide to 7 o’clock this evening. Gardai will be helping out too keeping an eye on things during that time.

PJ Cleere is with Disability Federation of Ireland and County Carlow Universal Access Movement – he’s been telling KCLR News it’s a public awareness day noting “That public awareness is about the likes of cars and vans parked on footpaths, bicycles badly parked blocking paths, bins left out for a day or two and it’s not meant to be a finger-wagging exercise, it’s actually meant to just raise peoples awareness of the issues for people with disabilities and we do that one special day a year with the support of the local authorities, the PPNs and others”.

Typically, activities for the day include lightly stickering vehicles that are in the way to gently remind their drivers to not block access. But this year, due to the global pandemic, most of the activity is online though – such as this video which stars Gemma Willis from Tullow in Carlow: