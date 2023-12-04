Carlow Kilkenny radio presenter Brian Redmond declared guest of honour for this year’s Castlecomer Wellie Race

KCLR’s Brian Redmond’s been selected to be the guest of honour at this year’s Castlecomer Wellie Race.

The New Year’s Day event has raised thousands of euro for local, national and international charities since it began in 1978. (More here).

Ger ‘Chubby’ Brennan is one of the people who has been been involved in the event for many years.

He spoke with our Brian on The KCLR Daily this morning;