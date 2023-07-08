Carlow-Kilkenny TD expresses their disappointment that Leighlinbridge Garda Station looks set to remain closed

A Carlow-based TD has expressed their disappointment at the news that Leighlinbridge Garda Station looks set not to reopen.

Speaking at the latest sitting of Carlow’s Joint Policing Committee, the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris confirmed that Leighlinbridge Garda Station was no longer part of the Gardaí’s National Development Plan.

The news comes following suggestions by a Chief Superintendent just under a year ago, that the station was set to potentially reopen, with a single Garda manning the premises.

But, speaking to KCLR News, Carlow-Kilkenny TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor said that despite her disappointment, there is still hope for some form of Garda presence in the village:

“I was disappointed when he [Garda Commissioner Drew Harris] said it wasn’t on the national plan, and I did say we had a commitment that that would be reopened, and today we spoke a lot about community Gardaí, and that is so important, and it is so important to have community Gardaí in Leighlinbridge, so what he said he would look at is like a pop-up Garda station, that would be opened for certain hours.”