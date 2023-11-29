Carlow Kilkenny TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor the latest to call for more Gardaí and to increase their resources

Another local TD’s raised the issue of staffing levels and resourcing across our Garda Division.

Following on from Deputy John McGuinness’ pleas to the Commissioner for rural parts of Kilkenny to get more personnel and better use of some stations, his Fianna Fail colleague Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has made a similar appeal for Carlow.

During a Dáil discussion on the riots in Dublin she said it’s important that Gardaí have a strong presence not just in the Capital but also across Rural Ireland.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor, who’s also a mother of a guard, had attended Monday’s Carlow Joint Policing Committee meeting which touched on such issues (more on that here).

View that in full here, with thanks to VideoParliament Ireland: