Carlow Kilkenny TD says there’s still a lot of mystery surrounding Barry Cowen controversy

A local Fianna Fail TD says there are still many unanswered questions regarding the Barry Cowen scandal.

Offaly TD Cowen was sacked as Agriculture Minister this week, after refusing to provide further public statement about his drink driving ban in 2016.

He has since been replaced by Minister Dara Calleary.

But Carlow Kilkenny TD John McGuinness says the garda watchdog GSOC’s investigation is far from over:

“We’re still not in possession of all the facts around this and those enquiries with the Gardaí and GSOC and so on will be ongoing” he told KCLR Live. “So there was no way that he could remain in position while all that rumbled on and all of these questions still remained unanswered. It just wasn’t possible.”