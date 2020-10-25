Carlow Kilkenny TD seeking answers for survivors of mother and baby homes

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Children, Disability, Equality and Integration Kathleen Funchion TD has written to the Data Protection Commissioner regarding reports that the government has contravened European and Irish law in regards to the accessibility of personal data by voting to seal the records of mother and baby homes.

The Carlow-Kilkenny TD told KCLR news

“I have written to the Data Commissioner to request that they provide the observations provided by them to the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth on the Bill during the Department’s Data Protection Impact Assessments process (DPIAs).

“I am anxious to focus on solutions that we can bring forward now, particularly through legislation.

“We want to make sure the right thing is done by the survivors. We stand in solidarity with all survivors and their families and want to assure them that we will continue to work on this issue.”