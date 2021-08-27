Carlow Kilkenny TD warns of massive humanitarian crisis looming in Afghanistan

The US President’s warned he’ll make the people responsible for a deadly terror attack near Kabul airport “pay” for what they’ve done.

It’s believed at least 85 people – including 72 Afghans – died following the explosions in Afghanistan yesterday.

At least 143 others were injured.

Islamic State says it was behind the bombings.

Joe Biden said he can relate to the grief experienced by families who’ve lost loved ones in this attack.

Meanwhile, in the midst of a wider discussion on KCLR’s The Way It Is last evening, Carlow Kilkenny FF TD John McGuinness told our Sue Nunn there’s a massive humanitarian crisis looming in Afghanistan.

Hear what he had to say here: