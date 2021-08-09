Carlow looks to Rome for inspiration on sustainable urban development

Carlow is to look to the Italian capital for inspiration on sustainable urban development.

It’s been selected for the URBACT network, an EU initiative that pairs towns and cities getting them to work together on developing solutions to common urban challenges.

Kieran Comerford, head of Economic Development and Enterprise, told KCLR News “We’ve been accepted onto what’s called an URBACT Network; now an URBACT Network is best practice network around urban and rural development across Europe so the idea of the project is that you learn from a lead partner in our case it’s Rome so we’ll be looking at the whole issue of urban gardening and urban spaces and tourism as part of this project with a view to developing best practises for Carlow”

He adds “Longterm it’s all about figuring out projects that make sense so basically what we do is we look at the opportunities in the other areas and we see what we can replicate in Carlow so longterm hopefully will lead to other things and that’s why we’re part of it, we really want to go on this journey to see what opportunities there are for Carlow”.