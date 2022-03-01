Carlow man appeals to locals for help as he prepares to return to India to continue humanitarian efforts

A Carlow man is preparing to return to India for the first time in two years to continue his humanitarian work there.

Bagenalstown’s Michael Hopkins has won numerous awards for his efforts over the years with the ”Friends of Calcutta” he started in 1994.

It has gone from a humble clothing bazaar to become one of the largest NGO’s working in Calcutta.

Michael’s work has built schools and put thousands of children through education as well as providing hot meals and other assistance.

Michael has been telling KCLR news about his impending return to India for the first time since the pandemic began.

He’s hoping that locals might help him out in his fundraising efforts with a clothes collection in Leighlinbridge and Ballinabranna today (Tuesday)

“If people would be kind enough to support that, we really would appreciate it”