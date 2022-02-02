KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Carlow man charged following Post Office incident back in court today

Photo of Sinead Burke Sinead Burke Send an email 02/02/2022
Carlow Courthouse. Pic - Google Maps
Carlow Courthouse. Pic - Google Maps

A Carlow man is due back before the courts later today on deception charges.

40 year old Declan Haughney, Pollerton Road, Carlow was arrested and charged last week in relation to an incident at Hosey’s Post Office in Carlow town on Friday 21st of January.

He was remanded in custody to Cloverhill last week after an appearance before a sitting of Kilkenny District Court.

He is due back before Carlow District court today.

Photo of Sinead Burke Sinead Burke Send an email 02/02/2022