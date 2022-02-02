Carlow man charged following Post Office incident back in court today

A Carlow man is due back before the courts later today on deception charges.

40 year old Declan Haughney, Pollerton Road, Carlow was arrested and charged last week in relation to an incident at Hosey’s Post Office in Carlow town on Friday 21st of January.

He was remanded in custody to Cloverhill last week after an appearance before a sitting of Kilkenny District Court.

He is due back before Carlow District court today.