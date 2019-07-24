Carlow man living in London says he’s not convinced Boris Johnson will deliver Brexit

British Conservative Party leader, Boris Johnson, will officially become the new resident of 10 Downing Street later.

He’ll visit the Queen at Buckingham Palace after Theresa May signs off with her final Prime Minister’s Questions.

Mr Johnson’s promised to ‘energise’ the country.

However, a Carlow man living in London is still not sure if Brexit can be delivered.

John Nolan from Bagenalstown owns a construction company in London. He imports a lot of components from across Europe, especially from Germany.

Speaking to our Sue Nunn from the Irish Embassy there yesterday evening, he said he’s still unsure how things are going to go:

“Mr Johnson, the PM, is scheduled to pull out on the 31st of October anyway. That’s his goal. That’s what he promised the world and that’s what he promised all the people that voted for him.

“Whether that happens or not, I still don’t know. I was pretty positive that things were going to happen on the 31st of March. I felt that things were in place that Theresa May, the then Prime Minister, would pull out and make things go. She didn’t get the majority.

“I don’t know if he’ll get the majority or not. He’s scratching to pick a team at the moment. They’re all sort of resigning. They’re all staying on the sidelines. So I don’t honestly know how things are going to go.”