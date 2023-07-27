Carlow native to be the first female host of The Rose of Tralee

The Rose of Tralee is to have its first-ever female host.

Carlow native Kathryn Thomas will join Dáithí Ó Sé to co-present this year’s TV coverage of the festival next month.

32 Roses from as far away as Canada, Australia, and New Zealand will take to the stage at the Kerry Sports Academy in the Munster Technological University on August 21st and 22nd.

Kathryn told the Irish Examiner she is ‘honored’ and ‘excited’ to be co-hosting the show which she grew up watching.