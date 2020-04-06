Carlow nurse comes out of retirement to manage step-down facility in City West for Covid-19

A Carlow nurse has come out of retirement to manage the step-down facility for Covid 19 patients in Dublin.

The facility at City West was set up in recent weeks and started operating last week for those recovering from the virus.

Mary Walshe has worked in a number of senior roles in Health and was asked to come back to oversee this project.

She told KCLR Live earlier the current health emergency is unlike any we have experienced before and says she and many others have returned to help out where they can.

She said “When you get that call you wouldn’t question it, you definately would come back and try and help”

“The knowledge and the skillset is important and trying to keep team together, keeping people motivated, and we all have the one goal, ultimately trying to deliver care to clients that never thought they would end up ill from Covid-19”.

Here’s a look inside one of the rooms in Citywest.