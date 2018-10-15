Carlow Order of Malta group gear up for World rescue competition

Carlow’s Order of Malta are getting their last week of practice in before they represent Ireland on the world stage.

The crew of volunteers defeated many professional organisations in the nationals earlier this year to become among the first voluntary groups to compete in the World Rescue competitions.

Their flights to South Africa have been paid for but they had to fundraise 3,000 euro to cover the rest of their costs, which they managed to do in the last few days.

John Lally from the Carlow Order of Malta told KCLR news that the excitement is building now.