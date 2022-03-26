Carlow people who want to get their Covid-19 vaccines will have to travel to Kilkenny

Those seeking a Covid-19 vaccine in Carlow will now have to travel to Kilkenny.

The vaccination centre has closed at the Woodford Dolmen this week after their contract with the hotel finished.

The HSE says it’s administered almost 90-thousand shots of Covid-19 vaccines at their centre in Carlow.

It was initially set up at the Barrow Centre at IT Carlow in April last year and then moved to the Woodford Dolmen Hotel last September.

However now the contract with the hotel has expired and and they are not opening up at any other location.

Instead, people in Carlow will be given appointments at the Kilkenny site at Cillin Hill if their need a booster or for children 5-15 who are still being encourage to register for their shots.

However in a statement to KCLR News the HSE says it remains committed to supporting the vaccination roll out in the Carlow area and to providing facilities locally when required.

The say that plans are in place for them to establish a pop-up vaccination centre in the town if needed – for example if there is another booster campaign later in the year.

The testing centre at St. Dympna’s Hospital, Carlow remains in operation seven days a week.