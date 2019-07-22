KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Carlow’s First Pride Festival Deemed a Huge Success
Hundreds marched in the Carlow pride parade to show their support
Monday 22nd July
Carlow’s very first Pride festival has been deemed a huge success.
Hundreds took part in the inaugural Rainbow walk through the streets of the town as the festivities started yesterday afternoon.
One of the organisers John Paul Payne was taken aback by just how many people took part. He told KCLR the event was attended by people from all over Ireland.