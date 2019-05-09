Carlow Relay for Life event won’t go ahead next month

This years Relay for Life in Carlow has been cancelled.

The committee has released a statement this morning saying that they have had to make the painful decision to cancel this year’s event.

It’s down to a shortage of volunteers to help with the organising and running of the annual event.

Gerard Holohan is on the committee and says it was a difficult and disappointing decision to make but they will return with an event in Ducketts Grove in 2020.