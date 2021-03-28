Carlow Road Safety Officer advises caution on roads as brighter evenings mean extra activity

Summer is officially here – but local authorities are warning it comes with many dangers.

The evenings are set to be much longer after the clocks went forward one hour overnight.

John Mc Darby, the Road Safety Officer with Carlow County Council, says this means children will be out playing much later.

He’s urging local drivers to be extra mindful of them in the months ahead; ”It’s a great time as school is out with the Easter Holidays and the evenings are longer. However, I am reminding road users to be extra mindful as there will be more activity about from cyclists to pedestrians and children out playing.”