Hundreds descend on Carlow as Regatta underway for the 159th year

With the festival marking it’s 159th year this year, the annual Carlow Regatta is underway today.

The two-day event will see more than 600 rowers from all around the country taking to the River Barrow in Carlow Town.

423 crews from 27 clubs around the country are involved in the Carlow Regatta this year.

It hosts side-by-side racing on a two-course lane and is one of the oldest rowing festivals in Ireland.

Organisers are encouraging as many people as possible to come out and cheer on the rowers.