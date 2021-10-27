Carlow tops for cases of Covid19 while Kilkenny’s mid table

Carlow is back at the top of the table when it comes to Covid19 cases.

The county has the highest incidence rate in the country according to the latest HPSC figures published this morning with 376 cases confirmed in the week up to midnight on Monday (25th October) giving it a seven-day rate of 660.

That’s more than double the national average of 311 for the time frame.

Kilkenny’s is below that at 276 after 274 positive tests were returned – bringing it closer to mid-table, up from the bottom where it’s been for some time.

The Health Minister says a national effort is needed to bring covid cases under control.

Stephen Donnelly says there are no plans to reimpose restrictions but people need to be vigilant.

Meanwhile, the CEO of Kilkenny Chamber John Hurley had similar to say on The Way It Is with Edward Hayden on Monday – more on that here

While Tuesday’s KCLR Live with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin heard from the HSE’s Director of Public Health in the South East – details here